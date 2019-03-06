Amazon closing all U.S. pop-ups - WSJ

Amazon (AMZN -1.1% ) will shut all 87 of its U.S. pop-up stores by late April, according to WSJ sources.

An Amazon spokesperson tells the WSJ: “After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program."

The small shops display products like smart speakers, tablets, and Kindles and exist in malls, Kohl's stores, and Whole Foods locations in 21 states.

Amazon plans to expand its physical bookstores and stores devoted to four-star and above rated products from its e-commerce platform.

Recent reports suggested Amazon plans an additional move into the grocery space that could include a chain with lower prices than Whole Foods.