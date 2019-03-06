Facebook's Zuckerberg outlines refocusing company around privacy

Facebook (FB +0.6% ) chief Mark Zuckerberg seems to be signaling a philosophical change to the company's approach, with a new note outlining a shift to a "privacy focused" future.

Facebook and Instagram have been the digital equivalent of a town square, he suggests: "But people increasingly also want to connect privately in the digital equivalent of the living room. As I think about the future of the Internet, I believe a privacy-focused communications platform will become even more important than today's open platforms."

"I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform -- because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services," he adds.

But Facebook will work in that direction in the way it's developed WhatsApp, he says, by focusing on the most fundamental and private use case of messaging, and then build added value atop that.

In the next few years, Facebook will "rebuild more of our services" around the ideas of private interactions, encryption, reducing permanence, safety, interoperability and secure data storage.