INTL FCStone to roll out FXePrice platform to 350+ bank network

INTL FCStone's (INTL) Global Payments Division will roll out its FXePrice trading platform to its entire network of counterparties this year.

In June, the company released the platform to select members of its network of more than 350 correspondent banks, all of which are in emerging markets.

The FXePrice platform currently has 52 users in 17 institutions trading in 12 different exotic currencies on a 24-hour basis.

FXePrice enables correspondent banks to feed local currency live prices electronically to INTL FCStone's Global Payments Division, allowing users to stream foreign exchange prices, which reduces latency and ensures efficiency by integrating with counterparties' straight-through-processing systems.