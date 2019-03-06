Gilead's Descovy on par with Truvada for preventing HIV infection

Results from a two-year Phase 3 clinical trial, DISCOVER, evaluating Gilead Sciences' (GILD -2.4% ) Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis showed it to be non-inferior (no worse than) to Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) in men who have sex with men and transgender women at risk for sexually acquired HIV infection. The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle, WA.

The rate of HIV infection in the Descovy cohort was 0.16/100 person-years (PY) compared to 0.34/100 PY for the Truvada group, well below the upper non-inferiority margin of 1.62/100 PY.

Participants receiving Descovy also experienced statistically significant advantages in bone and renal laboratory measures.

Descovy is not currently approved for HIV prevention but the company plans to file marketing applications as soon as feasible.