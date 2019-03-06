White House warns foreign banks on dealings with Maduro

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton warned foreign financial institutions that they'll face consequences from the U.S. for "illegitimate" transactions that benefit Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and his allies.

“The United States is putting foreign financial institutions on notice that they will face sanctions for being involved in facilitating illegitimate transactions that benefit Nicolas Maduro and his corrupt network,” Bolton said in a statement.

