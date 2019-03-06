Pengrowth Energy weighs sale after Canadian crude collapse

Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF -6.6% ) says it is considering a sale, merger or other business combination as part of a strategic review, as the Canadian oil driller looks for ways to strengthen its balance sheet and address upcoming debt maturities.

Canadian crude’s growing discount during Q4 to the U.S. benchmark "created an extremely cautious atmosphere in the financial markets," CEO Pete Sametz says, and the subsequent recovery in prices "is expected to be constructive for our [Q1] results and refinancing and strategic initiatives."

Pengrowth may have picked the wrong time to explore a sale, as this is "one of the more challenging environments for such a process, with no certainty on any given outcome," says CIBC World Markets analyst Jamie Kubik.

The company also says it is in talks to extend the maturity on its $330M revolver due March 31.