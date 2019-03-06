Fox: DOJ decision on T-Mobile/Sprint a month or more away

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.9%) has the White House on its side in a $26B merger with Sprint (S -2.2%), Fox Business says, but a decision on the deal from the Justice Dept. is still at least a month away.
The No. 3 carrier has "White House econ/nat security advisers" OK with the deal in order to compete with China in 5G, Charlie Gasparino tweets, but the DOJ is still concerned about the impact of a horizontal merger in a four-carrier market.
The FCC is still reviewing the merger as well, with a mandate not only to enforce competition but ensure the deal is in the public interest.
The House Judiciary Committee is taking up concerns about the deal next Tuesday.
