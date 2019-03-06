Judge eases wildfire safety plan for PG&E

The federal judge overseeing a criminal case against PG&E (PCG +0.2% ) is backing off his earlier proposals to prevent the bankrupt utility's equipment from causing more wildfires, conceding to the company’s complaint that it was unrealistic.

The judge said he is prepared to order PG&E to keep its dividend payments suspended until the utility trims trees around its power lines to comply with state rules; he said earlier that he wanted the entire power grid inspected and repaired before the fire season begins, an effort PG&E said would cost $150B.

Bloomberg analyst Kit Konolige says the judge's latest ruling "seems to have taken a more realistic view of what is reasonable to expect the company to do under the circumstances. All the parties would agree safety needs to be first, and needs to improve."