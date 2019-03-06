American Eagle Outfitters -2% after light profit guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales increased 6% in Q4 to follow on last year's +8% mark.
The American Eagle brand saw a 3% gain in comparable sales, while comparable sales were up 23% for the Aerie brand.
AEO's gross margin rate was flat compared to a year ago at 34.6% as lower markdowns were offset by higher distribution and compensation expenses.
The retailer ended the quarter with an inventory position of $424M (+7% Y/Y).
Looking ahead, American Eagle expects Q1 EPS of $0.19 to $0.21 vs. $0.24 consensus.
Shares of AEO are down 2.15% AH to $20.89.
Previously: American Eagle Outfitters beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (March 6)
Now read: Abercrombie & Fitch: An Update »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox