BlackRock Capital sees mitigating risk by diversifying investments

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Q4 adjusted net investment income of $11.8M, or 17 cents per share, compares with $12.5M or 18 cents in Q3.

Per-share figure matches the consensus estimate.

Q4 investment deployments of $32.0M compares with $63.3M in the year-ago quarter; investment exits of $94.7M vs. $124.3M.

Net asset value per share of $7.07 at Q4-end slides from $7.66 at Q3-end.

"We continue to work toward monetizing and exiting certain non-income producing legacy assets in our portfolio," says Chairman and Interim CEO James E. Keenan.

Also expects increasing co-investments with Tennenbaum Capital Partners-affiliated funds to mitigate portfolio risk by increasing issuer and sector diversity.

Conference call on March 7 at 10:00 AM ET.

