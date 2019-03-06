Stocks post third straight slide amid 'digestion period'

Stocks fell for the third straight session, as investors took an opportunity to collect some profits following sharp YTD gains.

The major averages remained lower after the Fed's Beige Book report saw most central bank districts report "slight to moderate" growth in late January and February.

"There's just a lot of good news priced in. We've had more than a year's worth of gains already on the progress with China and the Fed" staying patient, said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. "It makes sense that we get a digestion period after such a strong rally."

The S&P 500 health care (-1.5%) and energy (-1.3%) sectors were today's biggest laggards, while the materials (+0.2%), utilities (flat) and communication services (flat) groups outperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.51% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.69%.

April WTI crude oil settled -0.6% at $56.22/bbl.