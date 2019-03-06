Fed Reserve cuts back on CCAR qualitative objections

The Federal Reserve Board will limit the use of the "qualitative objection" in its Comprehensive Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress tests effective for the 2019 cycle.

"The changes eliminate the qualitative objection for most firms due to the improvements in capital planning made by the largest firms," the Fed statement says.

Firms that are newer to the CCAR tests, and thus may have less-established capital planning capabilities, will remain subject to a possible qualitative objection objection.

For the largest and most complex financial firms, CCAR includes both quantitative evaluations of a firm's capital adequacy under stress and a qualitative evaluation of its abilities to determine capital needs for the future.

"While the qualitative objection will no longer apply to certain firms, all firms will continue to be subject to a rigorous evaluation of their capital planning processes as part of CCAR," the Fed says.

18 firms will be subject to this year's CCAR exercise, with five of those firms subject to a possible qualitative objection--Barclays US, Credit Suisse-USA, Deutsche Bank USA, TD Group US Holdings, and UBS Americas Holdings.

