Broadband gains spur Alaska Communications to profit

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) grew revenues by nearly 7% in Q4 thanks in large part to broadband gains, and the company swung to a profit.

Net income was $1.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.9M. EBITDA dipped, however, to $14.1M from $15M.

Revenue breakout: Business and wholesale, $37M (up 11.8%); Consumer, $9.2M (flat); Regulatory, $12.5M (down 0.8%).

Net cash from operations was $9.3M, up from the prior year's $4.7M. Capex was $12.5M. Free cash outflow was $3M, vs. a previous inflow of $2.3M.

Cash was $15M at year-end vs. a prior-year $16.2M; net debt was $161.2M, vs. the previous year's $177.2M.

For 2019, it's guiding to revenues of $230M-$235M, EBITDA of $60M-$62M, capital expenditures of $40M-$42M, and adjusted free cash flow of $10M-$12M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

Press release