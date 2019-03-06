Newtek Business NAV rises in FY2018

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) FY2018 adjusted net investment income of $36.4M , or $1.94 per share, increased from $30.8M, or $1.77 in the FY2017.

Per-share beats the average analyst estimate of $1.91.

FY total investment income of $49.5M increased 27% from $38.9M in the previous year.

NAV per share of $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $15.08 at Dec. 31, 2017.

"We hope that the investment JV [with Conventional Lending TCP Holdings] will be somewhat additive to our 2019 performance, but at this point we have not included any potential benefit of the investment JV in our 2019 dividend forecast of $1.84 per share," says Barry Sloane, chairman, president, and CEO of Newtek.

Conference call on March 7 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Newtek Business beats by $0.03, beats on total investment income (March 6)