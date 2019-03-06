Comtech +7% after revenue beat-and-raise in fiscal Q2

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is up 7% postmarket after it beat expectations on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q2 results, and boosted revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year.

Revenues rose nearly 23% to $164.1M. Bookings for the quarter hit $123.3M, with book-to-bill at 0.75.

Backlog as of Jan. 31 was $586.4M, not including parts of multi-year contracts that haven't yet been funded.

And EBITDA rose to $23.2M, up 60%.

The company raised revenue expectations for 2019 to $645M-$660M, from a previous $625M-$640M, and boosted EBITDA guidance to $85M-$89M.

It also lowered its expected GAAP EPS range to $0.86-$0.98 from $0.95-$1.08, due to expenses tied to long-term efficiency gains, higher amortization of intangibles from the Solacom acquisition, and higher interest and acquisition plan expenses.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Previously: Comtech Telecommunications beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Mar. 06 2019)

Press release