Erdogan says Turkey committed to missile defense deal with Russia

Turkey will not go back on its agreement to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Pres. Erdogan says, adding that his country also may look into buying S-500 systems.

NATO member Turkey has consistently said it is committed to buying the Russian system, despite warnings from the U.S. that the S-400s cannot be integrated into the NATO air defense system.

The U.S. State Department said yesterday that Turkey was told that if it buys the S-400 systems, the U.S. would reassess Turkey’s participation in Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter program.

The U.S. previously has said the S-400 deal could jeopardize its offer to sell a $3.5B Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Patriot missile package to Turkey and possibly result in U.S. sanctions.