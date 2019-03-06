Pfenex up 6% after hours on advancement of pneumococcal vaccine in India

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) is up 6% after hours in response to successful results from an India-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Pneumosil, a 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, conducted by Serum Institute of India Private Limited. All primary and secondary endpoints were met.

The vaccine contains a recombinant carrier protein, CRM197, produced by Serum Institute under a license to the Pfēnex Expression Technology.

Serum Institute has received an export license for the product.

Pfenex is eligible to receive annual fees, milestones and tiered low single-digit royalties on net sales.