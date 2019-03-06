Evine Live dips ~9% post market as interim Q4 results fall short of expectation

Evine Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) slides 9.09% (post market) as the company says that Q4 2018 fell short of expectations, reflecting the continued impact of the loss of a key brand coupled with the delayed launch of Serious Skincare, along with the overall softness experienced in the retail sector.

Expects net revenues of ~$155M-$158M, a decrease of 12% to 13% Y/Y

Net Loss expected to be between $10M-$10.6M, with EPS of ~($0.15) - ($0.16)

Forecasts adj. EBITDA loss of ~$5.3M-$5.9M

Year end total liquidity stood at $36M, consisting of unrestricted cash of ~$20M and $16M of availability on the Company’s revolving credit facility; total debt was of ~$71M