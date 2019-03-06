THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) reports Q4 net investment income of 23 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 25 cents, and down from 27 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusts dividend to reflect the BDC's current earnings potential; declares dividend of 21 cents per share vs. prior 27 cents.

THL falls 1.3% in after-hours trading.

Waives additional incentive fees to the extent earned through the end of 2019, as well as to lower base management fee to more closely align with what it believes appropriate for a first lien floating rate portfolio.

Will implement a new $15M 10b-1 stock repurchase plan and plans to buy back stock at levels accretive to shareholders with proceeds from exits of additional control equity positions this year.

Conference call on March 7 at 10:30 AM ET.

Previously: THL Credit misses by $0.02, misses on total investment income (March 6)