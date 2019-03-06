Don't count out GE yet, some analysts say

GE shares sold off today following more negative comments from longtime J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa, but two analysts tell CNBC they are bullish on the stock because they see better news ahead.

"Investors need to pause and take a deep breath," says Gabelli analyst Justin Bergner, who believes GE's "cash flow drag is temporary."

"Investors do need to look out past the negative power period, into 2020 and 2021," when the company will have "better free cash flow conversion and private market value" and the stock rises "upwards towards $20, high teens per share," Bergner says.

CFRA Research's Jim Corridore thinks GE is moving in a positive direction and has valuable assets; he rates the stock a Buy with a $15 price target.

"Nobody should expect GE to be cash flow positive this year," Corridore said. "Nobody should expect a quick turnaround. It didn't take them one year to get into this mess. It's not going to take them one year to get out."

Also, William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann "strongly disagrees" that the news of negative 2019 industrial free cash flow is a material setback to GE's fundamental turnaround.

With accelerated cash generated from the Biopharma unit sale announced last week, Heymann thinks GE can afford to incur the estimated $5B-$7B one-time cash cost in 2019 and perhaps a final $1B-$3B in 2020 in order to return to sustainable growth with a much stronger financial balance sheet.