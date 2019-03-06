BW Offshore wins Brazilian OK to buy oilfield from Petrobras, Chevron

Norwegian platform operator BW Offshore appears close to buying its first owned and operated oil and natural gas production asset, after winning approval from Brazil's CADE antitrust watchdog to buy the undeveloped Maromba oil field in Brazil's offshore Campos Basin from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and partner Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

The purchase, if completed, would mark the entry of another player with a focus on developing smaller production assets offshore Brazil, an area that has fallen out of favor with PBR and other big players that have shifted focus toward the massive subsalt play.

PBR owns a 70% stake in the field while CVX has a 30% stake.