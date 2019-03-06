BuzzFeed: Facebook sees no path forward in China

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) doesn't see a path forward in China, a company source tells BuzzFeed in the wake of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's note outlining a privacy-focused future for the company.

China represented one of the last major unconquered frontiers for the company, which has 2.7B users across its services. And Facebook spent years trying to enter the country.

But Facebook doesn't see a way to run services in China or to place infrastructure there, the report says, particularly given Zuckerberg's assertion that "we've chosen not to build data centers in countries that have a track record of violating human rights like privacy or freedom of expression."