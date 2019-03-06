Mobile TeleSystems settling bribery-related charges for $100M

The SEC says Russia's Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) will pay $100M to settle charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as part of a long-running bribery issue in Uzbekistan.

The SEC charged the company with bribing an official related to the former Uzbek president and who had influence over the Uzbek telecom regulators.

MTS made at least $420M in illicit payments in order to obtain and retain business, the SEC says, and the company drew $2.4B in revenues during eight years of operations.