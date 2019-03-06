WarnerMedia probing Warner Bros. chief over alleged impropriety

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) is opening a probe into Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara over allegations of sexual impropriety.

That follows up on a lengthy piece in The Hollywood Reporter reviewing hundreds of leaked texts that indicate Tsujihara promoted actress Charlotte Kirk for roles amid an apparent sexual relationship.

A long entanglement between those two and partners Brett Ratner and James Packer eventually resulted in accusations of extortion along with a proposed settlement agreement, according to the story.

Tsujihara just got an expanded role at WarnerMedia on Monday, taking on a new global kids/young adults business along with leading Warner Bros.