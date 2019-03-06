FERC plans environmental reviews for Pennsylvania pipeline projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission plans environmental assessments for two pipeline expansions in Pennsylvania, Transco's (NYSE:WMB) Leidy South project and National Fuel Gas' (NYSE:NFG) FM100 project, S&P Global Platts reports.

The decision for an environmental assessment can mean a somewhat shorter review at FERC rather than a full environmental impact statement.

Leidy South effectively expands the path of Transco's 1.7B cf/day Atlantic Sunrise project, and the expansion project would add about 580M cf/day of firm capacity, which has been reserved by producers Cabot Oil & Gas and Seneca Resources.

The related FM100 project would add 330K dt/day, fully subscribed to Transco under a proposed capacity lease to supply gas from Marcellus and Utica shale to the Leidy South project.