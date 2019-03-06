Exxon Mobil settles with DoJ over fatal 2013 Beaumont refinery fire

The U.S. Justice Department says it reached a settlement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) resolving Clean Air Act violations stemming from a 2013 fire at the company’s Beaumont, Tex., refinery that killed two employees and injured 10 others.

XOM must pay a $616K civil penalty, hire a third-party auditor and purchase a vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service valued at $730K, the DoJ says.

The refinery fire occurred when workers used a torch to remove bolts from the head of a heat exchanger, which ignited hydrocarbons released from the head.