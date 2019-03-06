Sidoti still likes InnerWorkings despite earnings slide

Sidoti is sticking up for InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK), which dropped 16.2% today after it missed expectations yesterday with fiscal Q3 earnings.

Analyst Christopher McGinnis says the new management team will position the company for growth via "rightsizing" the cost structure through a number of initiatives. Cost savings of at least another $15M are ahead in the next 24 months, but the stock is attractive at current levels. (h/t Bloomberg)

He lowered his price target to $8 from $11 (now implying 93% upside) and maintains a Buy rating.