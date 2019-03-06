Rosneft opens trading arm in Singapore as part of Asia pivot - Reuters

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is opening a trading arm in Singapore as part the Russian firm's pivot to Asia, the world’s biggest and fastest-growing energy consuming region, Reuters reports.

The Singapore trading arm reportedly was registered at the end of 2018 and several employees would relocate from Moscow during the spring and summer of 2019.

The office likely will be run by Andrey Bogatenkov, currently the first deputy head of crude and product exports for Rosneft in Moscow, according to the report.

“The fact that Rosneft plans to appoint a key crude and products trader as the head of its Singapore branch means it is really betting big on the region,” a trader at a Western oil major working on the Russian crude market tells Reuters.