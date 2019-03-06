Boeing indicating 'full speed ahead' for mid-sized jet, Air Lease CEO says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is signaling “full speed ahead” for a new mid-sized jet that would be the company's first all-new jet program in more than a decade, says Air Lease (NYSE:AL) CEO John Plueger.

Air Lease, one of the largest aircraft lessors, says it is seeing interest in Boeing’s proposed mid-market aircraft from airlines, some of which are looking for longer range while others, such as Asian carriers, seek the lowest possible cost per seat kilometer.

Still, Boeing is taking a “thoughtful approach” to the potential project following a series of cost overruns and delays with its 787 program and has yet to discuss possible pricing, says Air Lease Executive Chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy.

Boeing says it will make a decision in 2020 on whether to launch the mid-sized plane.

Air Lease also says it will meet this weekend with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), which is preparing to counter the potential new Boeing jet with a new version of its A321 and the larger A330neo.