Report: Ice Cube teams with Macquarie, Rafaelian for Fox RSN bid

A bid from Ice Cube is firming up for the Fox regional sports networks with the help of a couple of partners, the New York Post reports.

The entertainer was linked to a potential bid early this year, when it was reported that he approached Viacom (VIA, VIAB) to team up.

Now Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league Big3 is reportedly joining with Macquarie Group and entrepreneur Carolyn Rafaelian, who with Centerbridge Partners are each pledging $1B apiece to the deal. That would allow equity to support getting debt to cover a $10B for the 21 non-YES networks.

The plan would be to combine the nets into a single new network, according to the report.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) must divest the networks to complete its $71B asset deal with Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA); still reportedly in the bidding are Major League Baseball and John Malone's Liberty Media (FWONA, BATRA).