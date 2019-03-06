Stanley Black & Decker sues Sears over use of Craftsman brand

Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) is headed back to court, this time in a fight over its iconic Craftsman tool brand.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has sued the venerable retailer for breach of contract and trademark infringement, for marketing a line of pro-grade mechanic tools under the Craftsman Ultimate Collection brand.

Sears sold the long-running Craftsman brand to Stanley in 2017 for about $900M, and retained a limited license to sell some Craftsman products.

But Sears is touting its stores as “the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman," which Stanley says suggests other Craftsman products are "somehow illegitimate."