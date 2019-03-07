Huawei sues U.S., calling equipment ban unconstitutional

Huawei has filed suit against the United States, saying legislation containing a provision that bans government agencies from buying its equipment is unconstitutional.

The part of the National Defense Authorization Act that has the prohibition makes it a "bill of attainder," Huawei says -- an unconstitutional legislative act punishing an individual or group without due process.

Theoretically a court could scrap the section 889 that involves Huawei without invalidating the entire law. And that might be the company's hoped-for outcome, to open conversation with the government over the issue.

Meanwhile, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (set for extradition to the U.S.) is suing Canadian authorities, saying they arrested, detained and searched her in violation of constitutional rights.

Generally making hay from the ongoing legal troubles at the world's largest network equipment maker are rivals Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).