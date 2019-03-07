Consumer credit in the spotlight

A report on consumer credit is due out later today from the Federal Reserve. Economists expected the report to show a monthly change of $17.3B after steady growth of $16.6B was recorded in December. Economists will be closely watching the level of revolving credit change for the month after recent data from the Fed indicated that credit card debt is rising faster than mortgage debt, student loan balances and auto debt. Credit card debt at the end of December topped $870B and re-touched the "nominal peak" level of 2008.