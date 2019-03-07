Crude oil bubbles higher

Oil prices are tracking higher after a choppy day of trading yesterday when a weekly report on U.S. crude stockpiles showed a surge. Energy traders think a big rebound in U.S. crude oil imports in combination with a drop in exports led to the large increase in domestic inventories.

Oil is up more than 20% this year after OPEC and its allies held back output in an effort to balance the market, while sanctions against Venezuela and Iran have worked to keep supplies tight.

In today's early action, WTI crude oil futures +0.6% to $56.53/bbl and Brent crude +0.8% to $66.53/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI