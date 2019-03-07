Crucial votes in the U.K. next week

Crucial votes are scheduled in the U.K. next week that will determine the immediate course of Brexit and the U.K.'s relationship with the EU. If lawmakers vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, they will then vote on leaving the 28-member bloc without a deal (hard Brexit). JPMorgan doubts May can achieve victory at this stage, predicting an extension of Article 50 by two or three months with May securing passage of the deal by early April.

May and other Brexit officials are in Brussels in a last ditch effort to score more concession from European Union leaders before the key votes.

