Eurozone GDP up 1.1%

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in Q4 of 2018, according to revised data from Eurostat. GDP was up 1.6% in the euro area and 1.8% in the EU28 during Q3. Household final consumption expenditure had a positive contribution to GDP growth in both the euro area and the EU28 during the quarter.

Among member states with data for Q4, Estonia (+2.2%) recorded the highest growth compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+1.3%), Latvia and Sweden (both +1.2%). Decreases were observed in Greece and Italy (-0.1%), while GDP in Germany remained static.

Eurostat press release