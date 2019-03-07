Global stocks sluggish into ECB meeting

Global stocks are in a sluggish trend just ahead of today's European Central Bank meeting. Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.7% , while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9% and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.5% . Chinese blue chip names also snapped a four-day winning streak.

Meanwhile, across the pond, European stocks have started the day off in negative territory, with the Stoxx 600 Index posting a 0.4% loss at midday. Traders think global markets are taking a pause after riding good news on U.S.-China trade talks for the last two weeks.

U.S. stock futures are pointing just slightly lower, with just enough earnings report still due out to keep traders on their toes. Today's list of reporters includes Costco, Kroger, Marvell Technology, Barnes & Noble and American Outdoor Brands.