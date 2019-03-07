Bookings up 28% at Despegar.com

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) announces that gross booking increased 28% in Q4, transactions rose 11% and room nights were up 8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5M during the quarter

The company says its packages, hotels and other products segment accounted for 62% of total revenue, up more than 500 bps from last year on a percentage basis.

"We strategically invested in the most promising opportunities and functionalities which is attracting customers to our broad travel related options. In a dynamic and highly challenging operating environment in 2018, we grew our business while strategically invested for the future," notes CEO Damián Scokin.