Citi clips PT on FedEx ahead of earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is on watch after Citi turns a bit skittish ahead of the company's earnings report due out on March 19.

"We are factoring in a softer outlook for Express related to slower International trends and ongoing profit headwinds from the TNT integration, as well as somewhat lower profit growth at Freight," warns analyst Christian Wetherbee.

The investment firm drops its price target on FedEx to $210 from $225 amid what it calls the "rockiest" period in the shipper's history. A Buy rating is still held in place due to the longer term value seen.

On Seeking Alpha, the average author rating on FDX is 3.73 (closer to bullish than neutral).