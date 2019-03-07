Obsidian Energy appoints Michael Faust interim president and CEO

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) says Michael J. Faust will replace David French as interim President and CEO, effective March 18, 2019 for a period of twelve months with an optional six-month extension.

Faust has been a member of Obsidian's Board of Directors ("Board") since April 2018.

Chairman comment: "Mike's strong leadership and technical skills will be a great asset as we sharpen our focus on developing Obsidian's world-class Cardium assets. The Board and I are confident that with Mike's leadership we can make uninterrupted progress on executing our strategic plan for 2019."

OBE missed on earnings this morning.

