Burlington Stores trickles lower after earnings

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is down 0.17% after posting a mixed Q4 report.

Comparable sales were up 1.3% during the quarter to fall short of the company's guidance range of +2% to +3%.

Adjusted EBIT was $261M during the quarter vs. $250M a year ago.

The retailer ended the quarter with an inventory position of $954M (+27% Y/Y). "The increase was driven by higher pack and hold inventory, which was 30% of total inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 compared to 25% last year, as well as higher levels of short stay inventory due to acceleration of tariff impacted receipts," states Burlington.

Looking ahead, Burlington sees FY20 EPS of $6.93 to $7.06 vs. $7.07 consensus.

