Canadian Natural swings to Q4 loss but says Canadian crude prices improving

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +0.3% pre-market after reporting a surprise Q4 loss of C$0.21/share vs. analyst consensus expectations of a C$0.14 profit, hurt by lower prices for Canadian crude driven by transportation bottlenecks.

CNQ says Q4 production rose 6% Y/Y to 1.08M boe/day, mainly due to strong production from its oil sands mining and upgrading operations, but its average realized price of crude oil and natural gas liquids fell by more than half to C$25.95/bbl.

Q4 adjusted funds flow totaled $1.23B, down by $1.6B Q/Q and $1.08B lower than the year-ago quarter, because of significantly wider crude oil price differentials driven by market access restrictions.

CNQ also says the Western Canadian Select differential index has narrowed to $12.38/bbl so far in Q1 from $39.36/bbl in Q4 2018.