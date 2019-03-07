Mr. Cooper Group Q4 hurt by MSR mark-to-market

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Q4 GAAP net loss of $136M, or $1.50 per share, was driven mainly by a net fair value mark-to-market of $188M on its mortgage servicing rights portfolio.

Servicing segment recorded a pretax loss of $100M, due to the fair value mark-to-market on the MSR portfolio; excluding the mark-to-market, servicing earned $88M in pretax income during the quarter, equalling a servicing margin of 6.7 bps.

Ends 2018 with a servicing portfolio of $548B unpaid balance, achieving 7% growth Q/Q.

Originations segment earned $16M pretax income in Q4, excluding $5M in business shutdown costs; funded loans totaled ~$5.4B UPB, up 5% Q/Q.

Xome pretax loss was $2M during Q4 or $1M of earnings net of adjustments; decline in pretax results was driven by the integration of Assurant Mortgage Solutions and lower exchange property listings sold.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Mr. Cooper reports Q4 results (March 7)