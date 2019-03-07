GTx to merge with Oncternal Therapeutics

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) has agreed to merge with privately held cancer therapy developer Oncternal Therapeutics in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms of the tie-up, Oncternal shareholders will own 75% of the combined firm which will do business under the Oncternal name, trading under the ticker "ONCT." At closing, quick assets should total ~$26M.

GTXI shareholders, who will own 25% of the combined company, will also receive a non-transferrable contingent value right (CVR) for each common share owned entitling them to receive 50% of the net proceeds from the grant, sale or transfer of rights to selective androgen receptor degrader (SARD) or selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) technology during the term of the CVR and, if applicable, royalties from the sale of any SARD products during the CVR term.

Oncternal's lead program is cirmtuzumab, an anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody, in Phase 1/2 development, in combination with AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Imbruvica (ibrutinib), for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Oncternal President & CEO James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D. will lead the new organization.

The deal should close next quarter.