Ballard Power -8% on Q4 loss, weaker revenues

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) -7.8% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q4 loss and a 29% Y/Y drop in revenues.

BLDP says Q4 revenue in its Power Products unit fell 48% Y/Y to $15.6M, reflecting a decline in Heavy Duty Motive shipments to China compared and lower Portable Power/UAV product shipments because of the sale of its Power Manager business; Technology Solutions sales rose 27% Y/Y to $12.9M.

Q4 gross margin fell six points to 25%, due to low sales of Membrane Electrode Assemblies in China and a limited volume of high margin Portable Power/UAV sales given the Power Manager sale.

BLDP anticipates FY 2019 revenue to come in relatively flat vs. 2018, as work progresses on establishment of the new joint venture operation in China with Weichai Power.