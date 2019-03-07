Fifth Third, MB Financial see merger closing March 22

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) have received all necessary regulatory approvals for completing their merger and expect the transaction to close on March 22.

Primary systems conversion is expected to take place in early May 2019 and MB Financial Bank customers will get notifications relating to the conversion and merger of the two banks.

Currently, the Chicago deposit market share of the combined company would rank third in estimated retail deposits among almost 200 banks in the local marketplace.

