Stratasys -2.9% after Q4 revenue miss

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) drops 2.9% pre-market after a mixed Q4 that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 1% Y/Y drop. In-line FY19 guidance has revenue from $670M to $700M (consensus: $699.20M) and EPS from $0.55 to $0.70 (consensus: $0.59).

Q4 product revenue came in below consensus with a reported $124.5M versus $130.5M and Service narrowly beat with $52.6M.

Gross margin was 52.2% (consensus: 52%) and operating margin was 7.2% (consensus: 8%).

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Peers that could move: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

