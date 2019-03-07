ECB to launch new TLTRO, pushes back guidance on rate moves

The European Central Bank will launch a new series of long-term lending operations to increase liquidity and pushes back guidance for future rate moves.

The euro falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Now expects key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels through at least the end of this year vs. prior statements that said it would hold rates through the summer of 2019.

Will start a series of quarterly targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) in September 2019 and ending in March 2021, each with a maturity of two years.

"These new operations will help to preserve favourable bank lending conditions and the smooth transmission of monetary policy," the ECB comments on the TLTRO-III operations.

Key interest rates remain unchanged. Interest rate on main refinancing operations stays at 0.00% and interest rate on marginal lending facility stays at 0.25%; deposit facility rate at -0.40%.

