Plug Power -3% after posting Q4 loss

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -3.3% pre-market after reporting a slightly larger than expected Q4 loss while revenues and gross billings surge from a year ago to nearly $60M and $33M, respectively.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $500K was the company's first-ever positive result; the company reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $7.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Plug says it sold more than 1,900 GenDrive fuel cell units, dispensed 1.2M tons of hydrogen into electric vehicles, built and commissioned three GenFuel hydrogen fueling stations, and delivered products to 15 different customers during Q4.

Plug says it sees "continued traction in the material handling market and expect four major business announcements in 2019 in varied adjacent markets, affirming our confidence with 2019 forecasts for $235M-$245M in gross billings and adjusted EBITDA positive in 2019."