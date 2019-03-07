Altimmune up 44% premarket

Nano cap Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is up 44% premarket on robust volume on no apparent news.

A key upcoming event is the presentation of Phase 1 HepTcell data (for HBV infection) at EASL in Vienna in about a month.

On the working capital front, at the end of September 2018, it had ~$8M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $4.2M during the first three quarters of the year. The company should report Q4 results at the end of the month.

Yesterday and today, the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains for flu vaccines for the 2019 - 2020 flu season. Altimmune is developing a flu vaccine nasal spray called NasoVax.